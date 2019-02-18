Bowl Expo Announces High-Profile Speaker

Two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be the keynote speaker at this year’s International Bowl Expo, held June 23-27 in Las Vegas.

Rodgers is a co-creator of its Aaron, which aims to create awareness for impactful organizations through short films. He is also a supporter of the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund, as well as other humanitarian efforts.

Expo exhibitors can purchase a full registration ($225) to hear from Rodgers, experience Club Xpo, network at the welcome reception and attend other Bowl Expo events, which can be found at www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo.

Expo organizers also want to remind potential exhibitors that the trade show is already 89 percent sold out, so be sure to contact Justin Moore for details on exhibiting. He can be reached at 817-385-8449 or by email: [email protected].