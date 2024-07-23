Bob Boals Passes On

It’s been reported that Bob Boals, a longtime sales veteran at Betson Enterprises, passed away Monday, July 22. Boals retired from the company in 2019 as its executive vice president after serving with the company for a bit over 37 years, joining in June 1982.

At the time of his passing, Bob lived in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. RePlay will share more details as soon as we get them.

Our publisher, Eddie Adlum, said: “Back in the day, Bob was one of the most powerful distributor execs because he not only headed up Betson’s huge sales force, but he was also the chief equipment buyer at that multi-branch company. May he Rest in Peace.”