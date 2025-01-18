Trending
Blackbeard’s Adventure Golf Gets Arcade, Party Center

A mini-golf course in Claremont, N.H., called Blackbeard’s Adventure Golf now has a 27-game arcade and birthday party center for customers to enjoy, reports the Eagle Times 

Owner Nick Koloski is also a local city council member and the owner of the attached Time-Out Americana Grill, which has been around for 15 years. An escape room at the property opened eight years ago with the indoor mini-golf course coming two years ago. 

Koloski worked with Player One Amusement Group to bring in the new arcade to Blackbeard’s over the past year. Learn more at www.pirateminigolfnh.com. 

