Blackbeard’s Adventure Golf Gets Arcade, Party Center

A mini-golf course in Claremont, N.H., called Blackbeard’s Adventure Golf now has a 27-game arcade and birthday party center for customers to enjoy, reports the Eagle Times.

Owner Nick Koloski is also a local city council member and the owner of the attached Time-Out Americana Grill, which has been around for 15 years. An escape room at the property opened eight years ago with the indoor mini-golf course coming two years ago.

Koloski worked with Player One Amusement Group to bring in the new arcade to Blackbeard’s over the past year. Learn more at www.pirateminigolfnh.com.