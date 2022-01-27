Betson Technical University Event March 14-15 in Vegas

Betson Technical University, the “#1 family entertainment center technical training program,” will be back in Las Vegas during Amusement Expo.

Held on March 14 and 15, topics discussed will include game system overview, digital multi-meter, basic soldering/splicing techniques, game maintenance, card reader 101, troubleshooting, electric circuit theory, wiring schematics, computer repair and more.

BTU Las Vegas will be at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7830 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The fee is $1,295 for the two-day event. Click here to buy tickets and learn more.