MAX Family Entertainment Center Opening Mid-March

Years in the making, an FEC in Orangeburg, S.C., is expected to open in the middle of next month. The 30,000-sq.-ft. center will feature arcade games, a 24-person laser tag arena, an escape room, mini bowling, bumper cars, a trampoline park and more.

According to The Times and Democrat, a large crowd of community members and government, education and church officials converged on the site nearly two years ago for the facility’s groundbreaking event. The Maximum Entertainment Group, owned by an Orangeburg father-son team, initially expected to finish the $3.5 million facility in late 2018. Now, they’re almost ready to go, and hiring the venue’s 60 or so employees is underway.

Learn more at www.themaxoburg.com or follow along on Facebook.