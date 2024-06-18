Betson Parts & Service Unveils The JuiceBox

Betson Imperial Parts and Service recently announced the launch of The JuiceBox, a power distribution unit “designed to revolutionize equipment power by centralizing multiple power needs into a single UL-certified solution.”

“The JuiceBox is a result of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and a direct response to the needs we see in the field,” said Richard Zayas-Bazan, resident of Betson Imperial Parts & Service. “We are proud to not only serve the industry but to actively redefine it by introducing innovative solutions like The JuiceBox.”

Betson said The JuiceBox is cost effective and offers simplified operations, increased reliability and improved safety.

Learn more at www.betsonparts.com/the-juicebox.