Betson Completes Austin’s Park n’ Pizza Game Room

The Betson Distributing team recently finished installing a game room with more than 40 machines at Austin’s Park n’ Pizza in Texas as part of that location’s new remodel. The venue offers a variety of attractions on its 23-acre property including go-karts, mini-golf, bowling and more.

Damon Paramore, game sales consultant for Betson Texas, provided the business with game and layout recommendations that would optimize the use of space and generate the most revenue. The new slate of games included King Kong of Skull Island, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Plinko and HYPERpitch, Golden Tee 2021, among many others.

“We are so excited to launch our latest expansion of the business,” said Michael Goss, local co-owner and president. “We have been working on the expansion for almost three years and can’t wait to offer our customers even more restaurant options, great craft cocktails and an incredible entertainment venue which will wow just about everyone, young or not so young!”

Learn more at www.austinspark.com and www.betson.com.