Beth Standlee Elected AAMA Board President

TrainerTainment CEO Beth Standlee was elected president of the AAMA last week at the association’s Annual Meeting in Chicago for a two-year term.

Standlee was also chosen as the recipient of the Joseph Robbins Coin-Op Award, which recognizes those “who have demonstrated outstanding participation, contribution and service to the coin-operated amusement industry.”

She said of her new career chapter: “AAMA is an incredible organization that offers a close-knit environment where you can connect directly with the key innovators and leaders of the industry. I’m honored to be a part of its growth and to engage with all sectors – from manufacturers and suppliers to distributors, allies, and location owners.”

Pete Gustafson, executive vice president of AAMA, added: “I know Beth to be a person of great character, integrity, and humility whose knowledge, passion, and energy are as boundless as they are infectious. Her superpower is her ability to inspire those around her, creating a shared belief that ‘we can do this,’ regardless of what ‘this’ might be. I look forward to what we will accomplish together over these next two years, and whatever that may be, I guarantee we’ll have fun doing it.”

Renee Kelsey and Beth at IAAPA 2022 FEC Summit

Beth Standlee with Renee and Kelsey at the IAAPA 2022 FEC Summit.

