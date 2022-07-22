Bay Tek Brings New Sales & Marketing Exec Aboard; Promotes Anna Heck

Bay Tek Entertainment has announced the recent hire of Mike Brolsma as the new director of sales and marketing. The 15-year veteran of the trucking and business systems industries will report to the company’s HQ in Pulaski, Wisc. (just outside Green Bay).

“I look forward to creating new relationships in the entertainment industry while leading our team to even greater success by staying true to Bay Tek’s values,” said Mike.

Company Director of Innovation Holly Hampton said, “As we rebuild post-pandemic, it is so exciting for us to find the right leader for our sales and marketing team. Mike’s leadership style and values align beautifully.”

Mike lives in in Appleton, Wisc., with his wife and three children. He spends most of his time coaching hockey, playing golf and mountain biking with his family.

Bay Tek also announced the promotion of Anna Heck to Senior Account Manager. With the company since 2010, she’s provided superior customer service while helping the company with its strong growth in sales, the company noted.

“Anna brings so much passion and professionalism each and every day, she is a wealth of industry knowledge and will make a great mentor as we rebuild our team,” stated Hampton.