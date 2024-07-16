Bandai Namco’s Japanese Game Launching in America

Taiko no Tatsujin, the Japanese arcade title that hit the market in 2001, will be available in North America starting this November.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to launch such an iconic Japanese game into our market this year,” said John McKenzie, president of Bandai Namco Amusement America. “Taiko no Tatsujin is a ‘fun for all game’ and the cabinet will be assembled in the U.S. It offers great play value that continues over time thanks to the regular online song updates and Bandai Namco Passport feature.

“This game is another step in our desire to introduce more Japanese-inspired products to the market at a time when there is so much growing interest and demand for them.”

Taiko no Tatsujin has been available on home game consoles in North America since 2004 as Taiko: Drum Master and available as Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat on Apple Arcade. Visit www.bandainamco-am.co.jp to learn more.