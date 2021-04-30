Axe Throwing Venue Opens in West Virginia

Axes in O’s opened in Barboursville, W.V., last Friday, April 23. The axe throwing facility, which is also a bar, has six lanes that can hold up to six guests apiece.

“It’s becoming a recreational activity instead of a sport now, so it’s a lot different for people to do around here and it’s something new to the area, so it’s going to get popular and everyone’s going to be doing it now,” owner Zander Wagner told WCHS.

The business currently sells drinks but is planning to expand into a full-service restaurant later this year. Learn more at www.axesinoswv.com.