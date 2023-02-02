Axe Throwing Venue Opens in Jacksonville

The Vault, which opened in Jacksonville, Ill., in early January, is an axe-throwing and virtual reality escape room that became the first business to open in the city’s new downtown Plaza.

According to the Journal-Courier, the business is the dream of entrepreneurs John and Rachel Rohn. They own the building, which has six retail spots including The Vault. The Plaza is expected to be fully humming by March 1.

Having The Vault open first is designed to elicit foot traffic and create buzz for the new retail space. The venue will have eight lanes of axe throwing, which can accommodate 4-6 players per lane. Each of the eight VR escape rooms has its own, unique theme and can host up to six people.

Learn more about the business at www.thevaultaxethrowing.com.