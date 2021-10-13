Axe Throwing Bar Opens in Butte, Montana

Montana Axe Throwing Co. has itself a new home in the city of Butte. Its owner, Kayla Lambrecht, has been running a nearby fashion store for nine years and told KXLF that she tried axe throwing with her family and fell in love with it and decided to bring it to Butte.

“I’m really competitive, especially with my family, so when we were out throwing, I had so much fun I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to bring this sport to Butte. Butte needs this,’” Lambrecht said.

The business will serve beer, wine and homemade pizza, and will also have lane coaches on hand to teach people axe throwing techniques. There will also be tournaments. Learn more at www.montanaaxebar.com.