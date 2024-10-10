AVS Companies Relocates Their Wisconsin Office

AVS Companies’ Wisconsin branch has moved to a new location and has been operating there since Monday, Oct. 7. The new address is 1425 Walnut Ridge Dr., Hartland, WI 53029.

“Moving to a new, larger facility marks an exciting time for AVS Companies,” said Tom Vogt, AVS’ vice president of micro markets and vending. “It enables us to improve operations and better serve our customers with increased capacity and innovation.”

Added Jeff Yoder, the company’s vice president and general manager: “We are very pleased with the new facility. The added size and more convenient location will allow us to better serve our customers.”

The new digs is over 21,000 sq. ft. and is located less than three miles from I-94. Learn more at www.avscompanies.com.