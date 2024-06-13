AVS Companies Completes Install at Bavarian Inn

AVS Companies recently installed games at Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Mich., part of their arcade expansion. “We are thrilled to partner with the Bavarian Inn on their recent game room expansion,” said Eileen Schreiner, director of FEC sales and service. “We are eagerly looking forward to seeing the final completed project.”

The family-owned Bavarian Inn is a resort destination that’s been undergoing extensive additions and renovations.

They worked with AVS Companies to provide installation for 10 new games in their updated arcade.

You can learn more at www.bavarianinn.com and www.avscompanies.com.

