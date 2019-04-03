ATRAX Exhibition a Success, Say Organizers

The 7th annual Amusement-Attraction, Park-Recreation Exhibition (ATRAX) held this year in Istanbul, Turkey from Feb. 14-16 hosted 173 companies from 21 countries.

Already set for Feb. 13-15, 2020 at the Istanbul Expo Center, ATRAX says it’s the sole specialized exhibition in the nearby region for the entertainment industry. “Happy Cities” was the theme this year, which aimed to bring to the forefront attraction projects that “create more opportunities for socializing.”

More information is available at www.atraxexpo.com.