ATM Industry’s LeRoy Huntimer Passes On

The National ATM Council recently notified the industry that LeRoy Huntimer passed away from cancer this past week. Huntimer had a long career in bank sponsorship of independent ATM operators across the U.S.

Most recently, he helped spearhead development of innovative banking programs that offered vault cash accounts for ATM deployers faced with no other viable banking options.

“LeRoy was a stalwart of the independent ATM industry and it’s hard to imagine our business sector in the future without LeRoy’s presence,” said NAC Chair George Sarantopoulos. “He left a lasting impact that has made a real difference for America’s ATM entrepreneurs.”

To plant a memorial tree in LeRoy’s honor or to send condolences to the family, visit www.georgeboom.com/guestbook/leroy-huntimer.