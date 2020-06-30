Arizona Bars & More Close Again as Cases Rise

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently ordered bars, movie theaters, water parks, gyms and more to close through at least July 27 following weeks of steady increases in positive COVID-19 test results in the state.

The order, which went into effect June 29, comes a week after he issued a strong warning to bars and nightclubs – especially in Scottsdale – that were not adhering to social distancing requirements, according to ABC15. Ducey also limited mass gatherings to no more than 50 people and delayed the start of school in the fall.

The bar closure still allows those businesses to remain open for pickup, delivery or drive-thru orders. Restaurants that serve alcohol, meanwhile, are able to remain open for both in-person dining as well as takeout and other options.