Are You Ready to Reopen? AAMA Webinar May 5

Register here for AAMA’s 75-minute webinar on preparing to reopen your business, held May 5 at 10:30 a.m. Central time.

The live Q&A will feature expert panelists Sheryl Bindelglass of Sheryl Golf, Jack Cook of Bob’s Space Racers, Frank Cosentino of Bandai Namco Amusement America, Mike Leatherwood of Bone Daddy’s House of Smoke, Jonah Sandler of Scene75 and John Gustafson, head of the biochemistry and molecular biology departments at Oklahoma State University.

Check out AAMA’s first COVID-19-related webinar here and visit www.coin-op.org for more resources and information.