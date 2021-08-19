Arcade1Up Simpsons Machine on Pre-Order

The latest replica machine from Arcade1Up is The Simpsons, which is available for pre-order on the company’s website and is expected to ship at the end of November.

According to Hardcore Gamer, the cabinet will feature The Simpsons and another game to be announced later. The cabinet itself features artwork that is true to the original machine and a matching riser.

“Arcade1Up is excited to expand its family home game room offering with a modern lens on retro gaming and classic pop-culture game collection editions like The Simpsons,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. “With over 2 million home arcade and pinball machines sold by Arcade1Up, fans of The Simpsons will enjoy bringing home the authentic arcade experience with endless gameplay.” Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.