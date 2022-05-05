Arcade Legacy Finds New Space for Operation

Arcade Legacy announced on May 2 that they’re closing two existing locations and combining them into a brand-new location in Sharonville, Ohio, which should be open by September.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the company will close the locations in Northside and Forest Fair Village while the location in Newport will remain open.

The final day at Arcade Legacy: Bar Edition in Northside will be May 23 and Forest Fair Village will remain open through July. Much of the equipment from both of those venues will be moved into the new, larger facility in Sharonville. Learn more on their Facebook page.