Arcade Bar Giving Free Tokens with Vaccine Proof

The Up-Down, an arcade bar in Kansas City, Mo., has launched a rewards program to thank area adults for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine – free tokens.

According to KMBC, when a completed vaccine card is shown, Up-Down communications manager David Hyden said customers will receive 20 free game tokens. The offer is a way of thanking people for “taking the important step towards bringing the restaurant industry, and the country, back to normal.”

The offer started on March 23. Guests can show their completed vaccination card to a bartender or server to collect the tokens. The offer will be made to anyone with a vaccination card for the first three weeks. Then, newly-vaccinated guests can bring in their card up to three weeks after their second dose.

Up-Down said guests will still be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines and that the promotion will continue through the summer.

Learn more at www.updownarcadebar.com/kansas-city.