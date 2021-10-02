Arachnid 360 Wins Best of Loves Park Award

Arachnid 360 has been honored in the manufacturers’ category for the 2021 Best of Loves Park Award, a program that seeks to identify and honor local companies that achieve exceptional marketing success in their community and business category. These companies also enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community, and “help make the Loves Park area a great place to live, work and play.”

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Loves Park Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Loves Park Award Program and from data provided by third parties.

Arachnid 360 can be found online at www.bullshooter.com.