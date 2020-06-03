Apple Industries Says “We’re Here for You”

For their Face Place photo booths, Apple Industries has developed a health and safety reopening guide for customers, and noted that their factory is fully operational with product ready to ship.

In the guide, the company says their machines operate with minimal touch required, are equipped with touchless credit card devices and nitrile and latex gloves can be worn while using the photo booths without limiting customer experience.

They also included sanitizing protocols, a disinfecting plan and other cleaning guidelines. “We feel confident that with our limited touch experience, regular cleaning, proactive monitoring and heightened disinfecting steps, our plan falls within the scope of reopening guidelines of many of our partners and leading industry associations including IAAPA, AZA, ICSC and AMOA,” they said.

Learn more at www.faceplacephoto.com.