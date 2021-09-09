Apple Industries Promotes Steven Pereira in Finance

Steven Pereira has been promoted to director of finance at Apple Industries, according to the company. He joined the team in 2019 as its finance manager.

“Steve is an instrumental member of our senior leadership team and has been integral to maintaining Apple’s overall financial strength,” said Scott Avery, the company’s president. “Steve brings not only his experience as a successful financial leader, but also passion for the Face Place brand. Steve is highly respected across the organization and I look forward to working with him as Apple continues on its trajectory of innovation and growth.”

During the last two years, Apple Industries said Pereira has done a tremendous job contributing to the overall efficiency of the company by streamlining the accounting functions and transitioning to a paperless accounting department.

Pereira also led the “Operator Dashboard” initiative in collaboration with the research and development team, providing operators with critical information regarding photo booth performance, including financial data and metrics.