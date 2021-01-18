Another Trade Event Pushes Back Dates

IAAPA Expo Asia 2021, originally planned for June in Macao, China, has been moved to Shanghai with the dates postponed to Aug. 10-13. According to IAAPA, the relocation and date change were made in response to the continued impact of Covid-19 and “growing optimism for increased recovery as the year progresses.”

“IAAPA’s role has always been to help members meet, do business and learn from each other,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO. “It is more important than ever we provide such opportunities in a safe manner, at the right time and in the right location.

“Given the continued uncertainties impacting travel – international and domestic – we believe the relocation and event date change will provide more opportunity for exhibitors and attendees to participate.” Exibitors should contact [email protected] for more information.