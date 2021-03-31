Andamiro Retiring Pusher Game SpongeBob Pineapple Arcade

Andamiro USA just announced the official retirement of SpongeBob Pineapple Arcade. Effective immediately, the final inventory of the pusher game sold out in March. The company says parts and service support will be available for seven years from its retirement date.

The two-player cabinet, which made its debut in 2015, “immediately earned the respect of amusement machine operators and consistently ranked high on performance charts throughout its six-year service life,” the company touted.

“SpongeBob Pineapple was a special game for many reasons,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “Personally, it was gratifying as it was my concept, but it was literally and figuratively a game-changer for Andamiro as a company.

“It was the best-selling redemption game in the company’s history. And because of its enormous worldwide success, Andamiro president and chief executive C.S. Lee allowed me to venture further into the world of licensing, which resulted in agreements with Universal, Disney, NFLPA, MLBPA and WWE – all elevating our company profile in the industry and beyond.”

SpongeBob has starred in several Andamiro games and will be back in action with a new title in 2022. Like SpongeBob Pineapple Arcade, the new machine will feature collectible cards. Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.