Amusement Park Debuts New Go-Kart Track

Captain Kid Amusement Park in Seaside, Ore., held a grand opening for their updated go-kart track on March 20.

Tammi Rath, who owns the park with her husband Bruce, said the track was relocated and more of the property is functional now than before. “It’s way cool,” she said. “It’s very unique. Bruce designed it. It’s bigger – 200 feet bigger – than the old one.”

It’s now a 600-ft. track that includes corners and hills. The pair started updating the park last year right before Covid struck, including finishing a mini-golf course.

Learn more about their offerings at www.captainkidamusementpark.business.site.