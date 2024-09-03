Amusement Industry HOF Nominations Due Sept. 20

AAMA is open to nominations for the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame now through Sept. 20. You can click here to submit.

The Class of 2025 will be the third class inducted into the Hall of Fame, which honors individuals (and their products) who have made “outstanding contributions to the coin-op and location-based entertainment industry.”

Among past inductees are Nolan Bushnell, Richard Ditton, Elaine Hodgson, Eugene Jarvis, Joe Kaminkow, Jules Millman, David Rosen, Malcolm Steinberg, Gary Stern and RePlay’s publisher Eddie Adlum.

Visit www.coin-op.org/hall-of-fame for more information.