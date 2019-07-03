Amusement Expo Sponsors AAMA, AMOA Extend Partnership

The American Amusement Machine Assn. and the Amusement and Music Operators Assn. recently announced their continued partnership for the Amusement Expo International, the leading spring trade show and educational summit in North America. The dynamic duo inked an extension to put on the event for another 10 years.

The show made its debut in 2010 as the Amusement Expo, and is now officially called Amusement Expo International “to reflect its worldwide reach and focus,” organizers say. Among the enhancements during its first decade was the shift to a three-day, mid-week event that now includes one full day of education and a two-day exhibition; colocations with the National Bulk Vending Association, Laser Tag Museum and now the virtual reality component; and the expansion into FECs and other allied areas.

“We covered a lot of ground and had some great conversations throughout our discussions,” said AMOA Executive VP Lori Schneider. “Those conversations explored some new concepts and AMOA looks forward to further developing those concepts with AAMA over the coming months and year.”

In 2020, the Expo will move to the Hilton New Orleans Riverside and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Louisiana, March 9-11. (This year’s show was in Las Vegas, a usual spot for the event.)

“What better way to kick off the next decade for AEI than in ‘The Big Easy,’” remarked Pete Gustafson, AAMA executive VP. “We’ve made great strides in enhancing the AEI experience for both exhibitors and attendees over the past couple of years. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with AMOA to build an even better product for the future.”

More information is available at www.amusementexpo.org.