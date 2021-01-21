Amusement Expo Dates Shift to June 29-July 1

To provide an extra setup day for the 2021 Amusement Expo International, organizers have moved the already-rescheduled date to Tuesday, June 29 through Thursday, July 1. This allows companies exhibiting at Bowl Expo in Louisville, Ky., which is being held the week before, added time to ship, travel and set up their Amusement Expo booths in Las Vegas, organizers said.

“And to give all attendees and exhibitors some considerable ‘peace of mind’ when making plans to participate in this year’s AEI, event owners AAMA and AMOA have extended the cancellation date to May 27,” they wrote. “Those who cancel on or before that date will receive a 100% refund on their registration or exhibit space fees.”

For more information, visit www.amusementexpo.org or contact the show’s manager Brian Glasgow at [email protected].