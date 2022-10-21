Amusement Entertainment Management Opens Park

Bolder Adventure Park, a 66,000-sq.-ft. high-activity entertainment and dining venue, recently opened in Grand Prairie, Texas, with consultant Amusement Entertainment Management.

According to the company, the fully indoor adventure-based entertainment experience is “the first of its kind in the United States to make use of an air-supported dome membrane, which soars 75 feet in the air.” The venue sits alongside the city’s even larger indoor waterpark.

Bolder Adventure Park features a 75-ft. zipline and ropes course attractions, synthetic ice skating and a series of giant tubing slides. There are also amusement games, bumper cars and more.

Developer Paul Fontanelli selected industry consultant AEM to spearhead the project’s early stage development, including the formulation of the concept’s market feasibility study, business case and financing strategy, the company said.

Learn more at www.aemllc.com and www.bolderadventurepark.com.