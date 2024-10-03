Amusement 360 Wraps Final ’24 Event

Creative Works’ Amusement 360 event was held Sept. 10-12 in Indianapolis and brought together a crowd of 120 new startup entrepreneurs and existing operators. The theme was “hero,” and recognized “the important role FEC operators play in creating spaces for people to celebrate, escape and force lasting memories together.”

In addition to educational presentations, there were in-depth operator interviews that featured Jenny Emley of High Five, Chris Albano of Stars & Strikes and Dennis McIntire of B&B Theatres.

The full list of speakers at the event included:

Armando Lanuti, Creative Works

Danny Gruening, Creative Works

Russ Van Natta, Creative Works

Kimberly Schilling, Creative Works

Kashif Ahmad, Embed

Chris Albano, Stars & Strikes

Britannie Betti, Betson

Jenny Emley, High Five

Scott Harvey, Speaking of Harvey

Sherry Howell, CenterEdge Software

Adam Kleinhenz, Shaffer Distributing

Kevin Lonzo, Lonzo Law

Kevin Loughery, Prospr Communications

Dennis McIntire, B&B Theatres

Jerry Merola, Amusement Entertainment Management

Frank Price, FL Price

Beth Standlee, TrainerTainment

Sarah Vigil, Trifecta Management

David Wallace, Turfway Entertainment

Jason Wistreich, JKRP Architects

The 2025 dates for Amusement 360 are slated for May 6-8 and Sept. 16-18. Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.