Amusement 360 Wraps Final ’24 Event

Creative Works’ Amusement 360 event was held Sept. 10-12 in Indianapolis and brought together a crowd of 120 new startup entrepreneurs and existing operators. The theme was “hero,” and recognized “the important role FEC operators play in creating spaces for people to celebrate, escape and force lasting memories together.”
In addition to educational presentations, there were in-depth operator interviews that featured Jenny Emley of High Five, Chris Albano of Stars & Strikes and Dennis McIntire of B&B Theatres.
The full list of speakers at the event included:
- Armando Lanuti, Creative Works
- Danny Gruening, Creative Works
- Russ Van Natta, Creative Works
- Kimberly Schilling, Creative Works
- Kashif Ahmad, Embed
- Chris Albano, Stars & Strikes
- Britannie Betti, Betson
- Jenny Emley, High Five
- Scott Harvey, Speaking of Harvey
- Sherry Howell, CenterEdge Software
- Adam Kleinhenz, Shaffer Distributing
- Kevin Lonzo, Lonzo Law
- Kevin Loughery, Prospr Communications
- Dennis McIntire, B&B Theatres
- Jerry Merola, Amusement Entertainment Management
- Frank Price, FL Price
- Beth Standlee, TrainerTainment
- Sarah Vigil, Trifecta Management
- David Wallace, Turfway Entertainment
- Jason Wistreich, JKRP Architects
The 2025 dates for Amusement 360 are slated for May 6-8 and Sept. 16-18. Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.