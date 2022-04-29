AMOA-NY Names 2022 Jukebox Artist of the Year

At its recent annual gala, the AMOA-NY named entertainer and comedian Tracy Morgan as the 2022 Jukebox Artist of the Year. Association president Ken Goldberg announced how Morgan was becoming a recording artist and using jukeboxes to launch this dimension of his career.
Between AMI and TouchTunes jukes, the association said his music is in the process of being carried on well over 100,000 machines.
Chris Brady was chosen as the association’s Man of the Year, who Goldberg credited as helping to make LAI Games “the market leader in redemption games.” “Chris and LAI understand how to follow up on details and make the operators feel that they really watch their back,” he said. “LAI is interested in the operator’s bottom-line.”