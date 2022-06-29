AMOA Coin-Op Cares Donates $10K to Charity

The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Foundation recently presented a $10,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Many families in our industry have been recipients of support from Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Foundation chair and AMOA president Tim Zahn. “It’s great to be able to support a cause that provides a home away from home offering comfort, support and resources to families who travel far from home for the medical care their child needs.”

“Tim is no stranger to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Minneapolis,” added Lori Schneider, AMOA’s executive vice president. “Early in his career, Tim cleaned pinball machines at their Oak Street location making the presentation of the charitable donation even more special.” Learn more at www.amoa.com.