AMI Entertainment Celebrating Jukebox Day

In celebration of National Jukebox Day, held every year the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, AMI Entertainment is giving away jukebox credits and even more to a grand prize winner.

The festivities are taking place now through Dec. 1. Simply use any AMI jukebox through the AMI Music app to play any song from the National Jukebox Day playlist to be entered.

Grand prize is a $250 Visa e-gift card and 100 jukebox credits. There will be 10 runner-up prizes, each of which get 100 jukebox credits.

Learn more at www.amientertainment.com/njdgiveaway.