Albuquerque Bowling Alley Reopening Today, April 30

Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl in Albuquerque, N.M., is finally reopened as of today, April 30. Despite the business being closed for bowling since the pandemic began, according to KOB 4, they’ve been serving food throughout.

Owner Gary Skidmore said he’s ready to get a roll on things and is working to fill 20 positions. New hires will be given a $400 bonus after 90 days of employment – an incentive the alley hopes can get people to stay.