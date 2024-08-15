AGS Opens More Mini-Golf in Michigan

Adventure Golf & Sports, the Michigan-based custom mini-golf builder, recently debuted their newly-designed 18-hole “Bunkers & Bunks”-style course at River Club Glen Arbor in the northern part of the Great Lakes State.

“There’s nothing like it anywhere in the Midwest,” said RCGA owner Mike Sheldon. The venue offers food and beverage and live music in addition to the unique mini-golf course.

The Bumper & Bunks course is a fairways-and-greens design that uses patented interlocking panels made from recycled materials. The panels are also permeable for instant drainage, the company claims, so the course won’t harm natural flora and fauna.

“Nine of the 18 holes are ADA compliant,” Sheldon explained. “It’s a rolling, meandering, beautifully landscaped design with speakers and lights and a drink holder at the beginning and end of every hole so you never have to set your drink down on the ground. It’s like a stroll through a well-landscaped park.”

Learn more at www.rcglenarbor.com and www.agsgolfandsports.com.