AGS Modular Mini-Golf Course Replaces an Oldie

Adventure Golf & Sports has installed a new 18-hole prefabricated mini-golf course – called Anywhere Links, Jr. – at Romps Water Port in Vermillion, Ohio.

Their course uses an interlocking panel system and replaced a 36-hole concrete-built course that has been in town since the mid-1960s. “There was just like a checklist of things we wanted,” said John Gabriel, co-owner of Romps Water Port, “And the Adventure Golf product checked all the boxes.

“We were very excited that it was easy to install,” he added, “It was something we could install. That way, we could place the course as we saw fit. And then, if you want, you can even move it around a little bit, change it up a little.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.agsgolfandsports.com.