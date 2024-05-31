AGS Designs, Installs Mini-Golf at a Vineyard

Keswick Vineyards in Keswick, Va., now has a nine-hole, eco-friendly mini-golf course on their grounds thanks to the team at Adventure Golf & Sports.

AGS designed and installed the ADA-compliant course, which features some wine-themed holes along with specially designed tables at each hole to hold wine glasses, other beverages and snacks.

“Now instead of people just sitting and drinking, now they can get up, move and it’s creating an experience, a memory, and that’s what we try to do here,” said Cindy Schornberg, owner of Keswick Vineyards.

AGS used their Modular Advantage system at Keswick Vineyards. The system uses “interlocking, patented panels made from recycled materials that are also permeable to allow easy water drainage so the course won’t disrupt natural flora and fauna.”

They added: “The surface can be ready for play soon after a rain shower since there is no water pooling common with other surfaces.” Learn more at www.agsgolfandsports.com.