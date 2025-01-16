AEM Completes Thrill Factory in Wisconsin

Amusement Entertainment Management recently developed Thrill Factory, which opened its doors on New Year’s Eve at East Towne Mall in Madison, Wis. The 50,000-sq.-ft. space holds a 12-lane bowling center with four VIP lanes, a multi-level laser tag arena, fully immersive escape rooms, a redemption arcade and a themed mini-golf course.

Thrill Factory was the vision of Guy Kitchell, owner of Thrill Builders, who partnered with AEM to “bring the concept to life.” AEM oversaw the project from start to finish.

“The venue has been meticulously designed to cater to a wide range of audiences, offering unforgettable experiences for families, thrill-seekers and corporate groups alike,” the company said.

The project took 18 months to complete and is the latest addition to AEM’s extensive FEC portfolio, which you can see more of at www.aemllc.com.