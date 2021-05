So far, Semnox Solutions, TouchMagix and Valley-Dynamo will be exhibiting at the AAMA pavilion at Bowl Expo but there’s still space available.

The trade show portion of Bowl Expo will be held June 23-24 in Louisville, Ky., at the Kentucky International Convention Center – from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the first day and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the second.