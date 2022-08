An arcade and games center for families in the day and a bar for adults at night, 8 Bit Micro Arcade Bar recently opened in Bolton, U.K.

According to The Bolton News, the idea stemmed from owner Leon Pimbley’s childhood love for game consoles like PlayStations and arcade games like Pac-Man, Rampage and more.

The venue also features Nintendo Wii and DS in addition to the PlayStation consoles and arcade games from Arcade1Up – the 3/4th original size machines typically made for the home market.