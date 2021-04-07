16-Bit Bar Closes Locations, Merges with Pins Mechanical

Two 16-Bit Bar+Arcade locations in Ohio are shutting down and moving into nearby Pins Mechanical Co. venues. Both concepts are owned by Columbus-based Rise Brands.

One in Cincinnati will close on April 11 after six years in business and officially merge with the nearby Pins Mechanical Co. on April 14. The owner wrote on Facebook, “The time has come to bring the family together under one rooftop patio.”

In the Cleveland area, the 16-Bit Bar has already closed its Lakewood location with plans to move into Ohio City with Pins Mechanical Co. this fall. Learn more about the brands at www.16-bitbar.com and www.pinsbar.com.