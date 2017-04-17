Walking Dead Arcade Launch Party

On Thursday, April 20, Logan Arcade in Chicago is hosting the release party for Raw Thrills’ newest environmental rail shooter, The Walking Dead Arcade. The event is sponsored by Three Floyds Brewing, and Raw Thrills is bringing two Walking Dead games for attendees to play all night. Three Floyds has even brewed a specially themed seasonal called Zombie Dust for the over 21 crowd to enjoy.

This is what the folks at Raw Thrills had to say about their newest game:

“The AMC hit TV series The Walking Dead has been officially transformed into an arcade gaming experience unlike any other. With an authentic crossbow controller, players aim to take their shot at the undead and rescue the innocent. Interior lighting and a bone shaking Thrill-D sound system will keep players on the edge of their seat as they struggle through swarms of walkers to reach safety. Fast paced action and movement demand precision accuracy and quick reflexes. Additional armaments, such as nailguns, knives, crowbars, and more, will aid the player in escaping from the dead. Rescuing fellow survivors from the oncoming horde grants players a health bonus, which reduces the odds that they too will join the ranks of the Walking Dead. Play with friends or play by yourself, if you dare!”

The event will be free, and is only open to those 21 and older. The party will start at 7 p.m.