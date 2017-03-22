UNIS At Asia Amusement and Attractions Expo

Earlier this month UNIS employees went to Guangdong, China, for the Asia Amusement and Attractions Expo (AAA) to exhibit the company’s latest products. From March 8-11, the company’s products were seen, experienced and purchased by attendees of AAA, which is one of the largest amusement expos in China.

Held at the China Import & Export Fair Complex, the AAA attracted over 500 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

This year, UNIS displayed 37 of the company’s hottest products including Lane Master, Extreme Shot, Robo Sweep, Independence Day and Panning for Gold.

The company also displayed its active VR system, the Omni Arena, which reportedly continued to gain tremendous interest among consumers in the industry and was one of the hottest attraction at the show

For more on UNIS, click here.