The Three Amigos Gear Up for Another F2FEC Conference

As 2016 ends, many business owners are looking at what they can do to make the coming year better. For many, that improvement comes in the form of continued education.

If you happen to be in the world of FECs, you might want to look into attending the third annual Face to Face Entertainment Conference (F2FEC). The conference takes place from Feb. 21-23 in Braselton, Ga., (near Atlanta) at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort and is designed for FEC professionals — manufacturers, suppliers and operators — across all segments of the industry from arcades to roller rinks, traditional FECs to bowling centers, trampoline parks to water parks, and beyond.

Under the leadership of “The Three Amigos” (Ben Jones, Rick Iceberg and George Smith), the highly interactive conference is designed to build lasting connections with industry peers, and gives attendees the chance to speak openly with experts about an array of subjects. The event is exclusive, with potential attendees going through a vetting process to be able to participate. (Organizers believe this creates a high-level engagement between peers who truly want to attend and benefit from the program.)

Registration for the event is still open, and if you’re looking to learn more or attend, click here.