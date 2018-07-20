Targeted and Topical Seminar Schedule to Highlight NAC2018 Vegas Tradeshow

This year’s National ATM Council, Inc. (NAC) tradeshow and convention promises to be the most valuable one launched to date. NAC 2018 – ATMs Across America, slated for October 16th – 18th 2018, will feature an educational program targeting the issues and opportunities that most impact independent/retail ATM operators today, bringing to light some of the industry’s most pressing concerns and exciting new opportunities.

Among the topics featured at NAC’s 6th annual tradeshow will be in-depth seminars on ways to boost your ATMs bottom line, improve security, address the threat of bank account closures, and grab a piece of the crypto-currency action. “ATM operators who attend this year’s tradeshow will benefit enormously not only from walking the show floor to see the latest equipment and programs, but also through the laser-focused seminar schedule we have planned,” said Bruce Renard, NAC’s executive director. “This year’s guest speakers include representatives from the Federal Reserve Bank, the U.S. Secret Service, and a full spectrum of leading ATM industry experts. There is no place to learn more about the real-world ins and outs of the ATM business, in a concise and concentrated way.”

The show returns to Las Vegas, with Bally’s Resort & Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip as the hosting venue for its 6th annual Conference & Expo. Coinciding with completion of Bally’s Indigo Tower upgrade, attendee accommodations will feature newly renovated rooms and direct conference center access for showgoers. Attendees will also once again enjoy discount rooming options at Bally’s, Paris, and Caesars Palace, which proved an especially attractive feature of last year’s show.

“With the industry being driven both by technological innovation and changing competitive and regulatory landscapes, operators will find the conference provides an invaluable roadmap, developed through talking with manufacturers, networking with other ATM operators, and attending the seminars,” said Renard. “Whether new to the industry, a long-time operator or just thinking about getting into ATMs, this event will provide insights and information that can be taken home and put to use.”

For additional information, visit the NAC website at: www.natmc.org/