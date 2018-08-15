Save the Rack’s Back!

AMOA and Championship Billiards are once again teaming up to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. The duo’s plan is to spread awareness through AMOA’s operator network by selling pink pool table felt. The Coin-Op Cares Save the Rack program offers operators the opportunity to involve their community of players and locations in the fight against breast cancer.

By using the turnkey kit and promo materials available from AMOA, operators can either transform their pool table entirely pink or simply customize the rails for an easier (but less flashy) install. The kit includes a bed cloth, a pink magnetic cue ball with a HIS breast cancer logo (HIS being an organization that builds awareness about men’s breast cancer), a pink bridge head, pink chalk, pink spots and a 15-ball pink triangle. AMOA also provides materials to promote the change in local media, as well as posters for your locations explaining the change. For pricing and information on the full kit, contact the AMOA office.