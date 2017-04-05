QubicaAMF Helps Texas “Eater-Tainment” Venue Shine

A $12 million boutique bowling and restaurant location opened last November off Expressway 83 in McAllen, Texas, called Europa Cuisine and Entertainment. According to QubicaAMF, the company that helped outfit Europa with high-end bowling equipment, the location has become “the talk of the town” and features a chef-inspired restaurant, a bar, private dining, party rooms and 12 full size lanes of QubicaAMF-equipped bowling.

Miguel Kamel launched the endeavor and is now committed to making every customer’s visit to Europa memorable. Kamel built Europa with a unique market in mind, knowing that for bowling to be successful he’d have to add food/beverage aspects. Kamel chose to install 12 lanes of Arctic Blue SPL Boutique Bowling Lanes, new XLi EDGE Pinspotters and the QubicaAMF’s BES X Bowler Entertainment System.

“Boutique centers that are using bowling as their anchor are popping up around the world, and have proven to be a very profitable attraction,” said Wendy Smith, director of new business development at QubicaAMF. “Based on what Miguel was looking to create, we were able to find the right mix of products that are helping Europa succeed, and turning Miguel’s dream into the reality he hoped for.”

Kamel added, “We developed this boutique entertainment concept three years ago, and we are blessed to see how well it has all turned out.”

